Science News Roundup: Fuel leak to delay first launch of NASA's Artemis moon rocket for weeks

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 18:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Fuel leak to delay first launch of NASA's Artemis moon rocket for weeks

For the second time in a week, NASA on Saturday aborted an attempt to launch its giant, next-generation rocketship, citing a stubborn fuel leak that the space agency said could delay the debut mission of its moon-to-Mars Artemis program by at least several weeks. Preflight operations were called off for the day about three hours before the 2:17 p.m. EDT (1817 GMT) liftoff time targeted for the 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion capsule from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

