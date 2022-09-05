Science News Roundup: Fuel leak to delay first launch of NASA's Artemis moon rocket for weeks
Fuel leak to delay first launch of NASA's Artemis moon rocket for weeks
For the second time in a week, NASA on Saturday aborted an attempt to launch its giant, next-generation rocketship, citing a stubborn fuel leak that the space agency said could delay the debut mission of its moon-to-Mars Artemis program by at least several weeks. Preflight operations were called off for the day about three hours before the 2:17 p.m. EDT (1817 GMT) liftoff time targeted for the 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion capsule from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
