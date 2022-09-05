Left Menu

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 20:01 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India
Image Credit: OnePlus
  • Country:
  • India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is receiving a new update - OxygenOS 12 A.12 - that bumps up the handset's Android security patch level to August 2022 and also improves communication stability.

As per the official changelog shared by the company on the OnePlus Community forums, this update fixes some system lag issues while also addressing the issue where you might fail to set wallpapers.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite OxygenOS 12 A.12 update (via):

System

  • Optimizes system stability and fixes some lag issues.
  • Fixes an issue where you might fail to set wallpapers.
  • Integrates the August 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

  • You can now switch between Wi-Fi networks more easily and smoothly.
  • Improves communication stability.

The OxygenOS 12 A.12 is rolling out to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite units in India and will reach a limited number of users today as it is incremental in nature while a broader rollout will start in a few days. To check for the update manually, go to phone Settings > System >System Updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite features a 6.59-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The processor is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage.

Coming to the optics department, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite's rear cameras include a 64MP primary shooter with EIS support, followed by a 2MP depth-assist camera and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video chatting, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor on the front.

The device is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. For quick authentication, you get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022