OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is receiving a new update - OxygenOS 12 A.12 - that bumps up the handset's Android security patch level to August 2022 and also improves communication stability.

As per the official changelog shared by the company on the OnePlus Community forums, this update fixes some system lag issues while also addressing the issue where you might fail to set wallpapers.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite OxygenOS 12 A.12 update (via):

System

Optimizes system stability and fixes some lag issues.

Fixes an issue where you might fail to set wallpapers.

Integrates the August 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

You can now switch between Wi-Fi networks more easily and smoothly.

Improves communication stability.

The OxygenOS 12 A.12 is rolling out to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite units in India and will reach a limited number of users today as it is incremental in nature while a broader rollout will start in a few days. To check for the update manually, go to phone Settings > System >System Updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite features a 6.59-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The processor is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage.

Coming to the optics department, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite's rear cameras include a 64MP primary shooter with EIS support, followed by a 2MP depth-assist camera and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video chatting, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor on the front.

The device is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. For quick authentication, you get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.