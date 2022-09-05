Irish regulator fines Instagram $400 million over chidren's data
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 05-09-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 21:04 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland's data privacy regulator has agreed to levy a record fine of 405 million euros ($402 million) against social network Instagram following an investigation into its handling of children's data, a spokesman said.
"We adopted our final decision last Friday and it does contain a fine of 405 million euro," said the spokesman for Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner, which is the lead regulator of Instagram's parent company Meta Platforms Inc . ($1 = 1.0082 euros) (Writing by Conor Humphries)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ireland
- Meta Platforms Inc
- Data Protection
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trevor Mallard appointed as next Ambassador to Ireland
Gaby Lewis emerges as Ireland's top player in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings
First year of N.Ireland protocol required 1 million customs declarations
Two teenage boys from Kerala drown in Ireland lake
Ireland fines Instagram record $400 million over chidren's data