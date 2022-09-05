Left Menu

India summons Wikipedia officials over cricketer biography tweak

India has summoned executives of Wikipedia after a national cricketer's page on the online encyclopedia was edited following a match with rival Pakistan to claim that he was linked to a Sikh separatist movement, a government source said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 21:44 IST
India summons Wikipedia officials over cricketer biography tweak

India has summoned executives of Wikipedia after a national cricketer's page on the online encyclopedia was edited following a match with rival Pakistan to claim that he was linked to a Sikh separatist movement, a government source said on Monday. Cricketer Arshdeep Singh incurred the wrath of some social media users after he dropped a simple catch in the closing stages of a tense India-Pakistan match on Sunday.

Singh's Wikipedia page on Sunday was edited to say the Sikh cricketer, born in the northern Indian state of Punjab, had been selected to play for Khalistan, referring to an independent Sikh state sought by some groups but which does not exist. The issue of separatism is sensitive for India, which has faced rebellions in regions such as Kashmir since breaking free of British rule in 1947.

The wrongful edits were "removed within minutes" by Wikipedia's volunteer community, a spokesperson for Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia, said in a statement. Editing access to the article has been restricted to trusted users since, they added. A senior government source said the federal information technology (IT) ministry has summoned Wikipedia executives over the incident, without elaborating.

India's IT ministry did not respond to a request for comment. India's Economic Times newspaper reported https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/meity-summons-wikipedia-executives-after-indian-fast-bowlers-page-shows-khalistan-association/articleshow/93998984.cms earlier on Monday a government panel will question Wikipedia on how the online encyclopedia is edited and how modifications such as those made to Singh's page could be allowed.

"The edits have been traced back to servers in the neighboring countries and can cause serious damage to the internal peace and national safety of India," the newspaper quoted a government official as saying. Wikipedia's articles, written primarily by unpaid volunteers, are relied on by platforms from Google to Amazon Alexa to give their users information and context.

"Wikimedia Foundation generally does not set editorial policy on Wikipedia. That is, we don't write, edit, or determine what content is included on Wikipedia or how that content is maintained," Wikimedia's statement said. Emotions run high whenever India play Pakistan in what is cricket's most passionate rivalry between the bitter neighbours.

India prevailed in the first group match between the arch-rivals on Aug. 28 but Pakistan swiftly exacted revenge clinching Sunday's thriller at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
3
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022