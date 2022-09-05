Apple iPhone 14s leaked video reveals how new dual notch will function

With the September 7 Apple event right around the corner, rumours and leaks have been pouring in regarding the upcoming new iPhone 14 lineup. According to GSM Arena, a lot of these rumours have been focused on the smartphone's alleged new dual cut-out design for the selfie camera and Face ID hardware.

The prevailing opinion currently seems to be that there will be a system to black out the pixels between the two cutouts and make the whole area appear as one solid piece. GSM Arena has reported that now, a newly leaked clip demos exactly that behaviour and lets viewers observe the switch on what has to be an actual iPhone 14 unit of some kind.

Apple presumably decided to implement this feature both for aesthetic purposes as well as for functional reasons. The area between the two cutouts will likely be reserved for the new privacy indicators, which arrived with iOS 14. It will show when an app actively uses the device's microphone or video cameras. This could free up the corners of the display to fit more status icons.

As per recent rumours, Apple will use the new cutout to redesign the status bar exclusively for the iPhone 14. Quite a few renders have surfaced suggesting that the company might return to a more classic design. One that includes full battery info (percentage and icon) to the far right and the location symbol next to that. On the left side, network signal and carrier information. Take the mockups with a pinch of salt, though, as per GSM Arena.

Meanwhile, Apple is all geared up for its upcoming launch event which will take place in Cupertino on September 7 and four phones - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max - are expected to be announced. (ANI)

