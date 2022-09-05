Left Menu

Samsung's older foldables now getting Android 12L update with OneUI 4.1.1

South Korean tech giant Samsung has started seeding the OneUI 4.1.1 update with Android 12L on board to the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 smartphones.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 05-09-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 23:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
South Korean tech giant Samsung has started seeding the OneUI 4.1.1 update with Android 12L on board to the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 smartphones. According to GSM Arena, the update involves a download of 1,500MB and brings a bunch of enhancements for folding phones, like improved multitasking with a new taskbar, as well as options like changing the call background, better search, an option to adjust the motion smoothness.

The OneUI 4.1.1 update also includes the August 1 security patch. The older Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Fold, and the Galaxy Z Flip are all in line to get the new firmware as well. Among all, the most important feature of Android 12L and OneUI 4.1.1 is the new taskbar, which automatically appears when you're in the app drawer or in the apps screen and allows you to quickly jump from app to app, quickly open apps in split screen view, and save your favorite split-screen pairs and open them directly, reported GSM Arena.

There's also a new two-finger gesture to switch between full and split screen - just swipe inward from the left or right side, or from the bottom of the screen. Samsung's first device to run the tablet-centric Android 12L OS was their new Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone and now their Galaxy Tab S8 line-up will get the same treatment, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

