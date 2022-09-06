Left Menu

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY India Pvt. Ltd. KILL The BILL 3.0 is now Live: Expected huge discounts and offers

With expertise encompassing consumer, business, gaming, and cloud systems, GIGABYTE established its reputation as a leader in the industry with award-winning products including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, mini PCs, monitors, and other PC components and accessories.

06-09-2022
GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY India Pvt. Ltd. KILL The BILL 3.0 is now Live: Expected huge discounts and offers
Prominent PC components brand GIGABYTE has launched its 3rd version of KILL THE BILL offers for gamers and end-consumers. This initiative has been taken up to lower the prices exclusively for customers who are keen to upgrade their PC or buy a new PC.

As a part of KILL THE BILL 3.0 sale, GIGABYTE will offer deals on their Motherboards (Both Intel and AMD chipset), Graphics cards (Both Nvidia and AMD chipset), Monitors, Power Supplies, Coolers and Cabinets. The offer will be applicable from 5th September to 7th September 2022.

GIGABYTE has created a campaign page for the sale - https://in.aorus.com/event_html/2314/. Customers can also check out additional information on other sale promotions and offers here - https://in.aorus.com/event.php.

Currently, GIGABYTE is also running offers on their Z690 Elite series motherboards where the customer gets a free Bomber Jacket and another bundle offer for professionals – With the purchase of Z690 AORUS PRO DDR5 Motherboard and GIGABYTE RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC they are giving GIGABYTE G27Q Gaming Monitor free.

About GIGABYTE: GIGABYTE offers a comprehensive product lineup that aims to 'Upgrade Your Life'. With expertise encompassing consumer, business, gaming, and cloud systems, GIGABYTE established its reputation as a leader in the industry with award-winning products including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, mini PCs, monitors, and other PC components and accessories.

