Bengaluru rain havoc: Devastating, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has termed the rain havoc in Bengaluru as devastating and said the city has never faced flooding at such a scale.Both the government and developers need to take collective responsibility to address water-logging, the Executive Chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company, Biocon, told PTI on Tuesday.Its devastating and unprecedented.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-09-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 13:14 IST
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Image Credit: Twitter(@kiranshaw)
Biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has termed the rain havoc in Bengaluru as ''devastating'' and said the city has never faced flooding at such a scale.

Both the government and developers need to take collective responsibility to address water-logging, the Executive Chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company, Biocon, told PTI on Tuesday.

''It's devastating and unprecedented. Bengaluru has never faced flooding at such a scale'', she said. Mazumdar-Shaw said building codes need to be redrawn and called for a corrective and preventive action plan after a ''post-hoc analysis'' of root causes. ''No point in a blame game but an action plan that can be expeditiously implemented (is needed)'', she stressed.

Heavy rains in the past two days battered parts of Bengaluru, particularly the information technology corridor and arterial roads, with several localities inundated.

