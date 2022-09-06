Unicorns Swiggy, Shiprocket & Darwinbox to speak at CTOtalk Annual Summit, Chennai

CTOtalk, the only national platform for CTOs, announced their first Annual Summit scheduled to take place on Saturday, 24 September at Taj Wellington, Chennai. The event will bring together 300+ technology leaders to listen, learn and connect with the CTOs of India's best brands.

In keeping with CTOtalk's mission of delivering 'No fluff, just tech' content, the one-day tech conference will have a mix of deep dives, un-panels and AMAs, and will feature leaders in tech who will: • Reveal their tech stack & product architecture • Share how they built and scaled their technology to serve millions of users • Discuss their journey of building agile & highly productive engineering teams • Openly talk about the tech challenges they faced and how they navigated it Some of the confirmed speakers include: • Dale Vaz, CTO of Swiggy • Sunil Kumar, CTO at Shiprocket • Pankaj Kankar, CTO at Ajio • Dheeraj Panday, CEO of Devrev • Anand Chandrasekaran, Founder & CTO of Mad Street Den • Gautam Goenka, SVP Engineering at Darwinbox • Yogendrababu Venkatapathy, Co-founder and Product Engineering head of Facilio ''While there were a lot of conversations taking place at the software development level, there were none at the CTO level. We need different levels of conversations on technology. That's the reason behind founding CTOtalk. Over the last three years, we've had the best tech minds from brands like Walmart, GoIbibo, Dream11 & Phonepe come and openly share how they built the product architecture, what pivots they had to make and how they built their teams. This summit provides a front row-seat to the best and brightest. It is meant for technology leaders & senior software architects to learn from their peers while getting inspired by the CTOs,'' says Dorai Thodla, founding member at CTOtalk.

To register, visit https://ctotalk.in/summit/ About CTOtalk: Founded in 2019 as a non-profit, CTOtalk is on a mission to help engineers and software architects become leaders by learning more deeply and collaboratively. The platform gives access to the heads of engineering and CTOs of large, successful companies so that aspiring leaders can learn directly from the CTOs. CTOtalk hosts discussions and produces resources around the topics of technology and engineering by CTOs for the community in the form of events, podcasts & roundtables. For details, visit www.ctotalk.in Media contact: Janani janani.ap@ctotalk.in +91-97895 32341 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1892292/ctotalk_summit.jpg

