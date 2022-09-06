Boost high-risk people with Omicron-tailored shots first - EU officials

EU officials on Tuesday recommended that the two Omicron- tailored vaccines recently endorsed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) be first deployed in high-risk individuals.

Developed by Moderna and the team of Pfizer and BioNTech, the new so-called bivalent shots combat the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)