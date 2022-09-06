Left Menu

Gadkari to inaugurate conference Manthan in Bengaluru on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 19:04 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday will inaugurate a three-day conference cum public Expo Manthan in Bengaluru to anchor discussions across multiple issues and opportunities in the infrastructure sector, according to an official statement.

The discussions will cover roads, new materials and technology, road safety, vehicle safety, alternate and future mobility, covering ropeways, multimodal logistics parks, Parvatmala and digital interventions, among others, the road transport and highways ministry said in the statement.

In addition, the 41st Meeting of the Transport Development Council will be organised during the programme, it said, adding that the Next-Gen M Parivahan Mobile App will also be launched during the event. The statement said several state ministers holding portfolios of the ministries of PWD, transport and industries and senior government officials will participate in the conference.

Senior industry leaders and experts are also scheduled to join the event. As per the statement, senior officials from the MoRTH and NHAI, policy planners, experts, corporate leaders and technocrats, amongst others, would also join the deliberations during the event.

