EU regulators to decide on Philip Morris, Swedish Match deal by Oct. 11

European Union antitrust regulators have set Oct. 11 as a deadline for their preliminary review of Philip Morris International Inc's $16 billion bid for tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match , a European Commission filing showed on Tuesday. Philip Morris announced the proposed takeover in May that would cut its dependence on cigarettes and boost its presence in the fast-growing market for cigarette alternatives.

The EU competition enforcer can clear the deal with or without remedies at the end of its scrutiny or it can open a four-month-long investigation if it has serious concerns. Swedish Match generates the bulk of its profit from Swedish-style moist snuff called "snus".

