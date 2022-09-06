Left Menu

New matchmaking app 'Rainbowluv' launched for India's LGBTQIA+ community

After experiencing a slump in registrations during the pandemic, the matrimonial apps industry is now on a look out at newer communities and groups to get more users on board.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 20:18 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After experiencing a slump in registrations during the pandemic, the matrimonial apps industry is now on a lookout for newer communities and groups to get more users on board. In a bid to expand their horizons to cover a bigger section of society, Indian matchmaking site Matrimony.com Ltd has launched a new app, named Rainbowluv, which caters to members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the company announced on Tuesday.

The company tweeted, "Matrimony.com launches #RainbowLuv matchmaking and relationship app for LGBTQIA+ community. Made by & for the community. 45+ gender identities, 122+ orientation tags, and 48+ pronouns." With Rainbowluv's launch, Matrimony.com, which competes with Shaadi.com, will now also be taking on apps like Grindr and As You Are.

A colonial-era ban on gay sex was lifted by the Indian Supreme Court on September 6, 2018, to improve the rights of the LGBTQIA community in the country, however, same-sex marriage does not have legal sanction. The month of June is annually observed as Pride Month where participants having various sexual orientations participate in parades, to express pride in their sexual identity. It was first celebrated in the US in 2000 when then US President Bill Clinton issued a presidential proclamation designating the month. (ANI)

