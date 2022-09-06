Left Menu

Cheaper Apple watch than Watch SE expected to launch at September 7 event

At Apple's launch event on September 7, though it's expected that the Apple Watch Pro will be launched, some analysts believe that there will also be a smart wearable at the other end of the pricing spectrum.

06-09-2022
At Apple's launch event on September 7, though it's expected that the Apple Watch Pro will be launched, some analysts believe that there will also be a smart wearable at the other end of the pricing spectrum. According to GSM Arena, this other option will be one that's even cheaper than the Watch SE. The report states that Apple aims at the younger audience and parents looking for a wearable for their little ones that would act as a "stopgap cellphone for kids".

Hence, the cellular connection will be part of the deal, enabling the Family Setup that doesn't require an iPhone to use the Apple Watch. As per GSM Arena, it will be an interesting product given that the cellular connection Watch SE costs USD 329 or USD 359 depending on the size, so the new Watch will presumably drop below the USD 300 mark.

Meanwhile, Apple is all geared up for its upcoming launch event which will take place in Cupertino on September 7 and four phones - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max - are expected to be announced. It will also be interesting to see the new A16 chipset that will power only the Pro versions and the new smartwatches. (ANI)

