U.S. Treasury seeking simple Russian oil price cap compliance regime -Adeyemo

The U.S. Treasury needs financial services providers to help enforce a price cap on Russian oil exports and wants to design a simple compliance regime, U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo told a financial industry conference on Tuesday. The Group of Seven wealthy nations on Friday agreed to impose a price cap in December to try to shrink Russia's oil revenues' funding its war in Ukraine while maintaining supply to avoid a price spike.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 00:38 IST
The U.S. Treasury needs financial services providers to help enforce a price cap on Russian oil exports and wants to design a simple compliance regime, U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo told a financial industry conference on Tuesday.

The Group of Seven wealthy nations on Friday agreed to impose a price cap in December to try to shrink Russia's oil revenues' funding its war in Ukraine while maintaining supply to avoid a price spike. The plan calls for participating countries to deny insurance, finance, brokering and other services to oil cargoes priced above the cap, which is yet to be set.

"In order for the price cap to be effective, we need service providers, especially those providing financial services, to help with implementation. We want to work with you to design a compliance regime that is as simple as possible and helps to accomplish our objectives," Adeyemo said in remarks to the Bank Policy Institute and the Clearing House conference in New York.

