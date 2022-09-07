Left Menu

Japan probes possible involvement of pro-Russian group in cyberattack

The pro-Russian group "Killnet" said on social media it was responsible for the attack, public broadcaster NHK reported. "We are aware that the (Killnet) hacker group suggested it was behind an attack, but at the moment we are still investigating the cause of the failure, including its involvement," Matsuno said at a daily news briefing.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-09-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 09:53 IST
Japan probes possible involvement of pro-Russian group in cyberattack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan is investigating the possible involvement of a pro-Russian group following the failure of multiple government websites, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

More than 20 websites across four government ministries could not be accessed on Tuesday evening but were restored on the same day, Matsuno said. The government has not identified any information leaks and was looking into whether the failure was caused by a denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, he added.

In a DDoS attack, hackers attempt to flood a network with unusually high volumes of data traffic in order to paralyze it. The pro-Russian group "Killnet" said on social media it was responsible for the attack, public broadcaster NHK reported.

"We are aware that the (Killnet) hacker group suggested it was behind an attack, but at the moment we are still investigating the cause of the failure, including its involvement," Matsuno said at a daily news briefing. "We understand that the (Killnet) hacker group has threatened several countries of cyberattacks and that some say they are linked to the Russian government. Given our position as the government, we will not respond to that," he added.

The attack temporarily blocked access to websites, including the Digital Agency's e-Gov administrative portal, NHK said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022