Google releases September 2022 update for Pixel devices

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-09-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 09:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google has started rolling out the September 2022 update to all supported Pixel devices running Android 13 except Pixel 6a devices which will receive the update later this month.

The September 2022 update includes bug fixes and improvements. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device, the company said.

Below is the update changelog:

Battery & Charging
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing increased battery drain from certain launcher background activities
  • Fix for issue preventing wireless charging mode to activate in certain conditions (only on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro)
Biometrics
  • Additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions ( only on Pixel 6a)
Bluetooth
  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing certain Bluetooth devices or accessories from connecting
User Interface
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications to appear truncated on the lock screen

Additionally, the September 2022 Android Security Bulletin details security patch level vulnerabilities grouped under the component they affect.

The bulletin has two security patch levels - 2022-09-01 and 2022-09-05 - so that Android partners have the flexibility to fix a subset of vulnerabilities that are similar across all Android devices more quickly.

The 2022-09-05 security patch level addresses vulnerabilities in Kernel, Kernel components while the 2022-09-01 security patch level addresses vulnerabilities in Android runtime, Framework, System, and Google Play system updates.

