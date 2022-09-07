Left Menu

Japan probes possible involvement of pro-Russian group in cyberattacks

"We are aware that the (Killnet) hacker group suggested it was behind the attacks, but at the moment we are still investigating the cause of the failures, including the group's involvement," he said. The government websites could not be accessed on Tuesday evening but services were restored on the same day, Matsuno added.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-09-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 12:22 IST
Japan probes possible involvement of pro-Russian group in cyberattacks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan said on Wednesday it is investigating the possible involvement of a pro-Russian group after multiple government websites suffered disruptions a day earlier.

The pro-Russian group "Killnet" was quoted by media as saying it was responsible for attacks on the government websites. Japan's government is looking into whether problems with accessing more than 20 websites across four government ministries was caused by a denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

In a DDoS attack hackers attempt to flood a network with unusually high volumes of data traffic in order to paralyse it. "We are aware that the (Killnet) hacker group suggested it was behind the attacks, but at the moment we are still investigating the cause of the failures, including the group's involvement," he said.

The government websites could not be accessed on Tuesday evening but services were restored on the same day, Matsuno added. Japan's digital agency later said in a tweet that its e-Gov administrative portal was experiencing log-in problems to some services on Wednesday, without specifying the cause. The portal had been among those targeted on Tuesday, according to public broadcaster NHK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022