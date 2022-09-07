MPL to give Rs 10 lakh to security researchers under Bug Bounty programme

E-sports platform MPL will give the reward of up to Rs 10 lakh to security researchers for identifying a valid vulnerability in its system under the Bug Bounty programme, the company said on Wednesday. The programme is open to researchers globally and reports that address valid security vulnerabilities, which are within the scope of the programme, will be eligible for the rewards and recognitions, the company said in a statement.

''The programme will reward security researchers up to Rs 10 lakhs for successfully identifying a valid vulnerability on MPL. With the Bug Bounty programme, MPL will not just focus on identifying security vulnerabilities but will also make targeted efforts in devising a timely resolution to tackle them,'' MPL said. Cyber security researchers in India have found several critical vulnerabilities in the system of Indian companies that exposed the personal data of their users. Researchers have complained of getting legal threats in India from entities whose system were found vulnerable and after informing them responsibly to plug a loophole in their system.

MPL said that its Bug Bounty Programme does not restrict its scope to just identifying security loopholes but also allows researchers to report any possibility of fraud that can give a player an unfair advantage. ''The programme encourages reports on instances that can enable a player to compromise with the gameplay or the outcomes, like win a game without playing, alter the gameplay or even post outrageous scores. Along with this, reporting of any vulnerability that can target the users on the platform, like taking over user accounts or dumping user data also falls within the scope of the programme,'' the e-sports firm said. Founded in 2018, MPL claims to have over 90 million registered users across Asia, Europe, and North America.

MPL VP for Security and Compliance Ruchir Patwa said the Bug Bounty programme has been launched to continue the company's efforts towards enhancing the user security and safe playing experience on our platform. ''We look forward to some great collaborations with researchers across the globe and continue to create the best gaming experiences for all our users,'' Patwa said.

