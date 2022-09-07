Left Menu

Guidelines for social media influencers on anvil; declaration to be must for endorsing products

The government will soon come out with guidelines for social media influencers, making it mandatory for them to declare their association with the product they endorse, sources said.The Department of Consumer Affairs is coming out with guidelines on social media influencers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 16:32 IST
Guidelines for social media influencers on anvil; declaration to be must for endorsing products
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The government will soon come out with guidelines for social media influencers, making it mandatory for them to declare their association with the product they endorse, sources said.

''The Department of Consumer Affairs is coming out with guidelines on social media influencers. It is creating dos and don'ts for them,'' an official source said.

Sources said social media influencers, who have large followers on social media platforms like Instagram, are endorsing products after taking payments from the brands.

As per the proposed guidelines, if social media influencers endorse any brand after taking money , they will have to declare their association with that brand, sources said.

Social media influencers will need to put disclaimers in such endorsement posts, they added.

The guidelines might come within next 15 days.

Meanwhile, the department has completed the process of developing a framework to curb fake reviews posted on e-commerce websites. The same will be released shortly.

In May, the department along with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) held a virtual meeting with stakeholders, including e-commerce entities, to discuss the magnitude of fake reviews on their platforms.

Fake reviews mislead consumers into buying online products and services.

The department had then decided it would develop these frameworks after studying the present mechanism being followed by e-commerce entities in India and best practices available globally.

Since e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience without any opportunity to physically view or examine the product, consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on platforms to see the opinion and experience of users who have already purchased the good or service.0 ''Traceability by ensuring the authenticity of the reviewer and the associated liability of the platform are the two key issues here. Also e-commerce players must disclose as to how they choose the 'most relevant reviews' for display in a fair and transparent manner,'' Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022