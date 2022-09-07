A Revolutionary Innovation by Neopack That Will Change ‘Working On- The-Go'In Its Entirety

The post covid era in India has seen a massive increase in travel especially for the corporate sector. All the meetings, conferences, team huddles have come back and now and that too with much higher bang. With this travel and on the go work culture what has also come back is the working from airport, cafes, lounges and other factors that essentially are a privacy breach on multiple levels.

To cater to this lifestyle of having uncomfortable passenger stares on your confidential numbers, Neopack has launch a Magnetic Privacy Frame especially for those who work out of their desk while have to deal with information sensitive to their organization. This magnetic privacy frame is a one of its kindproduct, launched in India for the first time. Its magnetic feature allows the user to only use it while in a situation where they would like to secure the information on their screen from the onlookers. It’s a game changer for the C-suite that are always on the go carrying numbers and information that cannot get out of their screen.

The Magnetic privacy frame comes in a light, easy to carry packaging that is designed to fit in your travel laptop bag without any hassle or additional weight. This revolutionary product has become an instant hit with the consumers as it saves them a huge amount of the bystander stress. Neopack’s magnetic privacy frame also comes with UV protection and anti-glare properties protecting any strain on your eyes from those extended working hours and cutting in the glare from the harsh sunlight. The detail in the designing and innovation makes this product a complete stand out in the market, making it every traveler’s favorite purchase from the brand’s extensive offerings. Keeping a consumer first approach, Neopack has introduced innovation in products that are designed for the consumer across categories ranging from the work from home crowd, the office goers to the always on the go executives. With a range that is pocket friendly, the brand is able to penetrate into a larger market size. With Apple announcing a launch in September, Neopack is all geared to launch a host of gadgets and accessories that would complement the new Apple products and add an additional sense of ease and luxury for the consumers.

