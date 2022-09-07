MULTI-CLOUD: DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY DRIVERS FOR BUSINESS OF TOMORROW

Speed of business innovation can be accelerated by focusing on a key element of the enterprise infrastructure. Here’s that secret ingredient… Etgreycell@timesgroup.com The pandemic-era has pushed digital adoption like no other. While new-age technologies can enable leaders and enterprises; there is a need to provide a stable foundation. Doing so helps organisations drive a differentiated customer experience and faster service innovation. Not surprisingly, the cloud has emerged as a common theme enabling industries to reap myriad benefits. In fact, in an era of digital onslaught the cloud has become a fundamental tool for the enterprise. At VMware presents The Economic Times Digital Leadership Dialogues, technology leaders discussed on the need for a scalable multi-cloud strategy and the approach to derive maximum enterprise benefits. According to experts, the multi-cloud approach aids enterprises in offering a best-in-class programme by riding on the capabilities of multiple vendors. While there is a likelihood of this multiplicity introducing security risks and other complexities, there is a growing significance. MULTI-Cloud BENEFITS From an infrastructure perspective, a multi-cloud approach obliviates the company’s challenge of maintaining legacy systems in addition to leveraging from an online security provided by the vendor. Such a strategy also reduces risks of a vendor lock-in and improves reliability since the organisation can engage with an assortment of different vendors providing different benefits. The multi-cloud also enables high agility for the enterprise by enabling companies with on-the-move analyses. In fact, analyses of customer experience across multiple touchpoints can be moved to the customer’s device which also provisions for a hyper-personalised user-experience. A multi-cloud system with its computing and infrastructure capabilities also empowers brands to perform various experiments on the data; design a go-to-market goal within weeks compared to months earlier; and ready an array of servers for a flash-sale or computing resources in minutes. A high-speed/low latency infrastructure and its easy scalability are a positive factor for data-centric companies.

CHANGING LANDSCAPE The changing landscape of business not only results in an evolution of a new paradigm but also make concepts approachable. For instance, the e-commerce category relied on cash-on-delivery payments, which evolved over time. Similarly, technological availability can enable brands to reap rich actionable insights from the smartphone – camera, GPS information, and apps. The availability of solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, IoT (internet of things) can appear as next-gen, but a future-proofing strategy could be an all-encompassing project such as a multi-cloud. Industry body NASSCOM said that cloud-native sectors such as e-commerce and internet companies spent 30% of their technology-budgets on cloud services and solutions implying benefits such as immersive commerce besides ability to onboard a high number of digital consumers. Technology leaders aver that the cloud, once perceived as amorphous, is now available in a multi-cloud avatar. According to Amit Sharma, VP Engineering, NoBroker.com, multi-cloud offers organisations power and flexibility to experiment. “In fact, cloud providers in addition to enabling different capabilities can also bring down the go-to-market for the digital enterprise. This speed also enables the enterprise to run multiple customer experiments and build a viable feature,” he said.

BUILDING SECURE ENVIRONMENT While provisioning a cloud system to enable homogenous information exchange sounds as a simple solution, experts advise scrutinising the security framework. In an age of apps and security-scares, customer privacy is sacrosanct. The e-commerce industry, for instance, has evolved from its early days of a strictly cash-on-delivery transaction. While the customer agrees to share her banking data, the caveat on privacy and security is the enterprise’s onus. A cloud tool must be one that allows securing such critical data including crucial personal identifiable data (PID). Technology leaders aver that the cloud, once perceived as amorphous, and now in a multi-cloud avatar is a fundamental element to be prioritised over other new-age digital technologies. It is essential that organisations approaching a multi-cloud strategy must evaluate cost and efficiency optimisation objectives. The enterprise must also envision consistent infrastructure management, security and networking to enable in accelerating the speed of business innovation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)