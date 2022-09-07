Left Menu

UK's new PM Truss wants negotiated solution on Northern Ireland protocol

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 17:12 IST
Prime Minister Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday her priority is to find a negotiated settlement to scrap some of the rules that govern post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. London has proposed scrapping some checks on goods from the rest of the United Kingdom arriving in the British province and challenged the role of the ECJ to decide on parts of the post-Brexit arrangement agreed by the EU and Britain.

"My preference is for a negotiated solution, but it has to deliver all of the things we set out in the Northern Ireland protocol bill, what we cannot allow is this situation to drift," Truss told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

