Agnikul Cosmos secures patent for single-piece 3D printed rocket engines

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-09-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 17:13 IST
Agnikul Cosmos Pvt Ltd, a city-based startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here has secured the patent from the Central government, for the design and manufacturing of single-piece rocket engines using 3D printing technology, the company said on Wednesday.

Agnilet, developed by the company is the single-piece 3D printed rocket engine fully designed and manufactured in the country.

Agnikul Cosmos has become the first company to design a rocket engine that can be printed as a single piece of hardware using 3D printing technology, the city-based company claimed in a statement.

''Designing Agnilet as a single piece of hardware has not been an easy ride, but our team has proved it to be otherwise. This patent is a testament to the world-class designed-in-India and made in India deep technology engineering that the Agnikul team is able to do,'' company co-founder and CEO Srinath Ravichandran said.

''We sincerely would like to thank our mentors and guides from Indian Space Research Organisation, industry and academia for constantly guiding us, hand holding us and walking with us through the highs and lows,'' he said.

