U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:38 IST
The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday.

"The de-integration of banking services that is taking place now has its roots in technology, data, operations. It is affecting all banks, not just the large money-center banks. My strong sense is that this process, left to its own devices, is likely to accelerate and expand until there is a severe problem, or even a crisis," he told a New York conference.

