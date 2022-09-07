Left Menu

Nokia selects TCS to redesign its human capital management system in 130 counties

Telecom gear maker Nokia has selected Tata Consultancy Services for redesigning its employee management system across 130 countries where it operates, the IT company said on Tuesday.Under the agreement, TCS will redesign Nokias human capital management processes and deploy a new cloud-based platform to drive simplification for a better employee experience.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:59 IST
Nokia selects TCS to redesign its human capital management system in 130 counties
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom gear maker Nokia has selected Tata Consultancy Services for redesigning its employee management system across 130 countries where it operates, the IT company said on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, TCS will redesign Nokia's human capital management processes and deploy a new cloud-based platform to drive simplification for a better employee experience. ''Today, we all expect the same experience at work as in our personal lives – one that is intuitive, contextual, and personalised. As we put our people at the heart of everything we do at Nokia, our aim is to continuously improve the employee experience. We count on TCS consultancy and support to redesign almost all our people-related processes to drive simplification and to reduce bureaucracy,'' Nokia Interim Chief People Officer Lisbeth Nielsen said in the statement.

In 2021, Nokia launched its 'One Nokia Digital' strategy to support the company's competitiveness by digitalising its operations. Nokia is now replacing its on-premise HR systems with a new cloud-based Human Capital Management platform (HCM) to standardise HR processes on a common data platform. This will enable Nokia to provide a consistent employee experience across teams and more easily manage and scale HR services globally. ''TCS has been working closely with Nokia for more than 15 years, supporting visionary initiatives across applications, IT, business verticals and R&D functions. We are thrilled to expand our long-standing relationship with Nokia to transform their HCM platform,'' its Global Head for communications, media, and technology business, V Rajanna said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022