Nokia selects TCS to redesign its human capital management system in 130 counties

Telecom gear maker Nokia has selected Tata Consultancy Services for redesigning its employee management system across 130 countries where it operates, the IT company said on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, TCS will redesign Nokia's human capital management processes and deploy a new cloud-based platform to drive simplification for a better employee experience. ''Today, we all expect the same experience at work as in our personal lives – one that is intuitive, contextual, and personalised. As we put our people at the heart of everything we do at Nokia, our aim is to continuously improve the employee experience. We count on TCS consultancy and support to redesign almost all our people-related processes to drive simplification and to reduce bureaucracy,'' Nokia Interim Chief People Officer Lisbeth Nielsen said in the statement.

In 2021, Nokia launched its 'One Nokia Digital' strategy to support the company's competitiveness by digitalising its operations. Nokia is now replacing its on-premise HR systems with a new cloud-based Human Capital Management platform (HCM) to standardise HR processes on a common data platform. This will enable Nokia to provide a consistent employee experience across teams and more easily manage and scale HR services globally. ''TCS has been working closely with Nokia for more than 15 years, supporting visionary initiatives across applications, IT, business verticals and R&D functions. We are thrilled to expand our long-standing relationship with Nokia to transform their HCM platform,'' its Global Head for communications, media, and technology business, V Rajanna said.

