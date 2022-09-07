Pentagon stops F-35 jet deliveries to check for foreign content-source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 21:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon has stopped accepting new F-35 jets to check compliance that a magnet being used in the stealthy fighter's engine is in compliance with U.S. procurement laws, according to a source familiar with the situation.
