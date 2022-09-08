Left Menu

Pentagon sees 'slow but meaningful' Ukrainian progress on battlefield

Ukrainian forces are making "slow but meaningful progress" on the battlefield and are currently doing better in the south than Russia, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday. "It is early days. I think the Ukrainians are making slow but meaningful progress.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2022 01:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 01:24 IST
Pentagon sees 'slow but meaningful' Ukrainian progress on battlefield
  • Country:
  • United States

Ukrainian forces are making "slow but meaningful progress" on the battlefield and are currently doing better in the south than Russia, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday.

"It is early days. I think the Ukrainians are making slow but meaningful progress. And we'll see how things pan out," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told an event hosted by Defense News. "But I certainly think things are going better on the Ukrainian side right now in the south than is true on the Russian side."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
2
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022