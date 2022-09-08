Pentagon sees 'slow but meaningful' Ukrainian progress on battlefield
Ukrainian forces are making "slow but meaningful progress" on the battlefield and are currently doing better in the south than Russia, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday. "It is early days. I think the Ukrainians are making slow but meaningful progress.
08-09-2022

"It is early days. I think the Ukrainians are making slow but meaningful progress. And we'll see how things pan out," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told an event hosted by Defense News. "But I certainly think things are going better on the Ukrainian side right now in the south than is true on the Russian side."
