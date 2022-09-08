Left Menu

Sony says Microsoft 'Call of Duty' offer 'inadequate'

"Their proposal was inadequate on many levels and failed to take account of the impact on our gamers," Ryan said. The airing of private negotiation comes as Microsoft and Sony move to secure their games pipeline with a flurry of deals as advances in technology threaten the dominant position of platform operators.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-09-2022 06:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 06:29 IST
Sony says Microsoft 'Call of Duty' offer 'inadequate'
  • Country:
  • Japan

Sony Group Corp's gaming chief Jim Ryan has called an offer by Microsoft Corp to keep the "Call of Duty" series on PlayStation for a limited time "inadequate". Xbox maker Microsoft announced the $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc in January and has pledged to keep the hit franchise on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement with Activision.

Microsoft "has only offered for 'Call of Duty' to remain on PlayStation for three years after the current agreement," Ryan said in a statement. "Their proposal was inadequate on many levels and failed to take account of the impact on our gamers," Ryan said.

The airing of private negotiation comes as Microsoft and Sony move to secure their games pipeline with a flurry of deals as advances in technology threaten the dominant position of platform operators. The Activision Blizzard acquisition could damage the industry if Microsoft refused to give rivals access to Activision's best-selling games, Britain's antitrust regulator said last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022