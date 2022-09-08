Test and experience Dyson technologies: Dyson expands its retail footprint with the opening of its 20th Dyson Demo store, Mall of India in Noida

Dyson India opens its 20th Dyson Demo store at the Mall of India in Noida. The new immersive Demo space forms a part of Dyson's global drive to grow its direct-to-consumer retail ambitions. The 783 sq. ft. space will be home to Dyson's full portfolio of key technologies, helping customers discover, explore, and better understand how Dyson technology works.

The space focuses on the technology inside Dyson's machines, with demonstration zones and interactive displays that show the designs at work. From showing the effectiveness of Dyson vacuums on the different floor types and debris (from cereal to feathers to confetti) in a 'real-life' setting to air quality demonstrations that show real-time indoor air quality data, to Dyson styling stations where shoppers can have their hair styled with the latest Dyson technology. Dyson Demo stores focus on offering owners an uninterrupted, hands-on experience; the ultimate in 'try-before-you-buy' retail.

''We are very excited about our increasing footprints across India, and our new store opening is a step in that direction. Currently, Dyson operates more than 300 Demo stores worldwide and our new additions will strengthen our presence in India to 20 stores. Dyson Demo stores are unique spaces which enable our customers to explore, test and experience our proprietary technology. Our trained Demo Experts assist our customers to understand more about our products and how they solve problems,'' said Ankit Jain, MD Dyson India.

To experience Dyson's recently launched technology first-hand, customers can meet a Dyson Expert who provides advice and a personalised styling service using the new Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and other Dyson hair care technology, based on hair type and styling needs. Complimentary in-store styling appointments may also be booked through the website www.dyson.in or by calling the store directly.

DYSON.IN No matter where one is in the world, they can experience the science and engineering behind Dyson's technologies by coming to Dyson directly at Dyson.in. Bringing the experience of physical retail to shoppers in their own homes, Dyson experts are available for live video demonstration of exclusive Dyson machines. Whether it be cleaning demos, air purification guidance or styling tips, owners can get support directly from Dyson Experts. Live chat functionality also allows people to ask questions to ensure they get the right Dyson for their home environment, with free next-day delivery once the decision is made. Dyson's Direct channels offer exclusive technology and the opportunity to personalise both the tool itself and its accompanying accessories.

Dyson Demo Stores in India - The Dyson Demo Store is located in Noida at the DLF Mall of India. - In addition, the Dyson Demo stores are also present across multiple locations in India, including DLF Promenade and Select City Walk in New Delhi, Orion Mall and Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru, VR Mall in Chennai, Palladium, Phoenix Mall, Viman Nagar in Pune, High Street Phoenix, Seawoods and R-City in Mumbai and Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad.

- In addition to Dyson's Demo stores, Dyson products are available through third-party touchpoints such as Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales and Salons. Thus, making consumers experience Dyson at over 550 brand touchpoints across India.

- The health and well-being of Dyson's people, shoppers and any person visiting their stores is paramount. Dyson has introduced a number of measures to make the shopping experience as hygienic and safe as possible. They include: • Implementing relevant social distancing measures across the store, • Provision of hygiene products such as hand sanitisers and wipes, • Regular cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces, • Dyson experts and customers wear masks at all times and wipe downall machines on display after demonstrations - Risks assessments have been conducted in each location and Dyson Experts have been trained on the various hygiene measures they have in place.

- With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating changes to the way people experience and buy products, Dyson has enhanced the customer experience through online offerings. Experience the Dyson hair care range remotely from the comfort of one's home and book a live video demo with a professional hair stylist. Dyson's portfolio of key technologies on display at the new Demo store will be: Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Dyson unveiled its next-generation Airwrap which is better, faster & efficient – The Dyson Airwrap Mutli-Styler. The re-engineered styling barrels featuring a rotating cool tip, make achieving curls and waves faster and easier – with no extreme heat damage, to help maintain hair strength. Blending the results formerly achieved with two barrels into one attachment, now users can style the full head, creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without the need to switch attachment mid-style. Re-engineered brush attachments deliver precision shaping with enhanced Coanda performance, alongside an all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Combining two attachments in one, the Coanda smoothing dryer hides flyaways in a single pass, with no extreme heat and transforms into a powerful dryer with the flick of a switch.

Dyson Corrale™ straightener The Dyson Corrale™ straightener uses patented Dyson flexing plates that shape to gather hair, delivering enhanced styling with less reliance on heat, resulting in half the damage, whilst also being cord-free. Suitable for all hair types, this unique styling tool helps in achieving outstanding style anywhere, at any time – quicker. Dyson V15™ Detect vacuum cleaner Dyson's most powerful, intelligent cordless vacuum - Dyson V15™ Detect vacuum cleaner Laser detects the particles one can't normally see. A precisely-angled laser makes invisible dust visible on hard floors – so one doesn't miss anything. Measures microscopic dust particles - A piezo sensor continuously sizes and counts dust particles – automatically increasing suction power when needed. The LCD screen shows what's been sucked up, displaying real-time scientific proof of a deep clean.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner The Dyson V12 Detect Slim uses adapted laser technology to reveal hidden dust, integrating a diode laser into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a 1.5-degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground to create the best contrast between dust and floor. Detection is not enough, so Dyson V12 removes and meticulously sizes and counts the particles 15,000 times a second using an acoustic piezo sensor which converts vibrations into electrical signals, precisely displaying the size and the number of particles sucked up on an LCD at the back of the vacuum. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is powerful and intelligent, giving the ultimate reassurance – scientific proof of a healthier, cleaner home.

Dyson Purifier Cool Dyson Purifier Cool senses automatically and captures pollutants and then purifies the whole room. Dyson air purifiers combine intelligent sensing with an advanced HEPA H13 filtration system that captures dust, allergens, viruses and gases and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. Only Dyson air purifiers have powerful Air Multiplier™ technology to purify the whole room.

ABOUT DYSON Dyson is a global research and technology company with engineering, research, development, manufacturing and testing operations in Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Mexico, China and the Philippines. Having started in a coach house in the UK, Dyson has consistently grown since it was established in 1993. Today, it has a global headquarters in Singapore and two technology campuses in the UK spanning over 800 acres in Malmesbury and Hullavington. Since 1993, Dyson has invested more than £1bn in its Wiltshire offices and laboratories that house the early-stage research, design and development of future Dyson technology. Dyson remains family-owned and employs over 13,000 people globally including a 5,000 strong engineering team. It sells products in 84 markets in over 300 Dyson Demo stores, 50 of which opened around the world in 2021 including a new Dyson Virtual Reality Demo Store.

Dyson is investing £2.75bn in the business to conceive revolutionary products and technologies, and in 2022 will spend £600m of this investment on technology, facilities, and laboratories. Dyson has global teams of engineers, scientists and software developers focused on the development of solid-state battery cells, high-speed electric digital motors, sensing and vision systems, robotics, machine learning technologies and A.I. investment. Since inventing the first cyclonic bagless vacuum cleaner - DC01- in 1993, Dyson has created problem-solving technologies for hair care, air purification, robotics, lighting and hand drying.

Founded in 2002, the James Dyson Foundation is an international charity that empowers aspiring engineers, supports engineering education and invests in medical research, donating over £140m to charitable causes to date. The James Dyson Award is the Foundation's annual design competition and is open to current and recent design and engineering students. Since starting in 2005, the Award has supported more than 285 inventions worldwide, providing funds to support their commercialisation; 70% of James Dyson Award past global winners are following up and pursuing their inventions full-time.

