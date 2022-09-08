Left Menu

Soccer-Qatar has faced unfair criticism over World Cup, says organiser

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:19 IST
Qatar has faced a lot of unfair criticism over its hosting of the World Cup that was not based on facts but has responded to any fair criticism, the Qatar 2022 Chief Executive Nasser Al Khater said on Thursday.

World Cup organisers ignored questions about how Qatar's security authorities would punish fans who broke laws such as consuming alcohol in public. They also did not provide details about which countries would send police officers or soldiers to Qatar to help secure the tournament.

