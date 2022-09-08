Left Menu

Future Ready Applications hackathon launched for Microsoft customers and developers

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 19:13 IST
Future Ready Applications hackathon launched for Microsoft customers and developers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Microsoft on Thursday announced the Future Ready Applications hackathon, an in-person hackathon for its customers and the developer community. The hackathon will be held across six cities including Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kochi on September 24, 2022.

The Future Ready Applications hackathon will be a platform for developers to showcase innovative solutions and solve real-world business challenges around four themes:

  • fintech
  • e-commerce
  • sustainability, and
  • developer velocity

Using Microsoft Azure services and tools, participants will need to build an application that addresses a business problem for the industry.

The top three winners of the Future Ready Applications hackathon from each city will receive cash rewards of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 20,000 respectively. In addition, participants will be given $200 Azure credit coupons along with participation certificates.

Participants will also get the opportunity to be mentored by Microsoft subject matter experts who will guide them on leveraging Microsoft Azure to supercharge innovation strategies and accelerate their hack velocity, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are elated to launch the Future Ready Applications hackathon – a platform for developers to present their coding skills and solve interesting business problems and real-world challenges through Microsoft service offerings," said Aparna Gupta, Executive Director, Customer Success, Microsoft India.

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022