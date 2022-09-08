Future Ready Applications hackathon launched for Microsoft customers and developers

Microsoft on Thursday announced the Future Ready Applications hackathon, an in-person hackathon for its customers and the developer community. The hackathon will be held across six cities including Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kochi on September 24, 2022.

The Future Ready Applications hackathon will be a platform for developers to showcase innovative solutions and solve real-world business challenges around four themes:

fintech

e-commerce

sustainability, and

developer velocity

Using Microsoft Azure services and tools, participants will need to build an application that addresses a business problem for the industry.

The top three winners of the Future Ready Applications hackathon from each city will receive cash rewards of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 20,000 respectively. In addition, participants will be given $200 Azure credit coupons along with participation certificates.

Participants will also get the opportunity to be mentored by Microsoft subject matter experts who will guide them on leveraging Microsoft Azure to supercharge innovation strategies and accelerate their hack velocity, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are elated to launch the Future Ready Applications hackathon – a platform for developers to present their coding skills and solve interesting business problems and real-world challenges through Microsoft service offerings," said Aparna Gupta, Executive Director, Customer Success, Microsoft India.