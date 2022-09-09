Left Menu

U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2022 02:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 02:20 IST
U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will vote this month on new rules to address the growing risks of orbital debris to space ambitions.

Currently, operators of satellites in low-Earth orbit ensure spacecraft will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere within 25 years following the completion of missions.

The new FCC rules would shrink the time frame required for satellite post-mission disposal to as soon as practicable but no more than five years. The new rules would apply to both U.S.-licensed satellites and systems, and non-U.S. satellites seeking U.S. market access.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
4
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022