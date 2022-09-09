Science News Roundup: Europe unveils hi-tech satellite to speed up extreme weather warnings

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Europe unveils hi-tech satellite to speed up extreme weather warnings

Europe on Wednesday unveiled the first of a 4 billion euro ($4 billion) family of satellites designed to give earlier warning of extreme weather that has been causing havoc across the globe this year. The result of 12 years of development for the European Space Agency and 30-nation EUMETSAT, the MTG-I1 satellite will be launched by the end of this year on an Ariane 5 rocket and put sharper eyes in space over Europe and Africa.

