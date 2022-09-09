Left Menu

Treasury sanctions Iranian firms for drone sales to Russia

The United States is committed to strictly enforcing our sanctions against both Russia and Iran and holding accountable Iran and those supporting Russias war of aggression against Ukraine. Safiran coordinates Russian military flights between Iran and Russia, including those that US intelligence officials say transported Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles, personnel, and related equipment from Iran to Russia, over several days last month.Paravar Pars Company is closely associated with Irans powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps-controlled Imam Hossein University, and has been involved in the research, development, and production of the Iranian Shahed-171 UAV.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 07:32 IST
Treasury sanctions Iranian firms for drone sales to Russia
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Treasury Department has announced that it is levying sanctions against four Iranian companies that it says were involved in sending drones to Russia last month for use in Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Tehran-based Safiran Airport Services, Paravar Pars Company, Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines, and Baharestan Kish Company were all hit with the new sanctions. “Russia is making increasingly desperate choices to continue its unprovoked war against Ukraine, particularly in the face of our unprecedented sanctions and export controls,” said Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence on Thursday. “The United States is committed to strictly enforcing our sanctions against both Russia and Iran and holding accountable Iran and those supporting Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.'' Safiran coordinates Russian military flights between Iran and Russia, including those that US intelligence officials say transported Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles, personnel, and related equipment from Iran to Russia, over several days last month.

Paravar Pars Company is closely associated with Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps-controlled Imam Hossein University, and has been involved in the research, development, and production of the Iranian Shahed-171 UAV. Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines is an Iranian company involved in the research, development, and production of the Iranian Shahed-171 UAV. Baharestan Kish Company oversees various defense-related projects in Iran, including the manufacturing of UAVs.

The Biden administration said last week that Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones that were acquired from Tehran in August. The White House says Russian officials picked up Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles over several days last month. The Biden administration says US intelligence officials have determined that Russia is looking to acquire hundreds of Iranian UAVs for use in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon confirmed that the U.S. intelligence community has determined that Russia is also in the process of purchasing rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine.

The US has frequently downgraded and made public intelligence findings over the course of the grinding war in Ukraine to highlight Moscow's difficulties in prosecuting the war. Ukraine's smaller military has put up a stiff resistance against the militarily superior Russian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022