Japan weather bureau says 70% chance of La Nina continuing through winter
Japan's weather bureau said on Friday there is a 70% chance the La Nina weather phenomenon will continue in the northern hemisphere through the winter.
La Nina brings unusually cool ocean temperatures to the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought.
The Japan Metrological Agency said last month that it saw a 60% chance of La Nina continuing through the early winter and 40% chance of weather conditions returning to normal during the autumn.
