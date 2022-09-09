Left Menu

Japan weather bureau says 70% chance of La Nina continuing through winter

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-09-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 10:57 IST
Japan weather bureau says 70% chance of La Nina continuing through winter
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's weather bureau said on Friday there is a 70% chance the La Nina weather phenomenon will continue in the northern hemisphere through the winter.

La Nina brings unusually cool ocean temperatures to the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought.

The Japan Metrological Agency said last month that it saw a 60% chance of La Nina continuing through the early winter and 40% chance of weather conditions returning to normal during the autumn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022