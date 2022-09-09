Terumo India Introduces FineGlide® - Sterile Pen Needle for Patients Requiring Insulin Injections or Other Self-Medications

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Terumo India, the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, today announced the launch of FineGlide®, Sterile Pen Needle for patients requiring regular insulin injections or other self-medication. Designed to be compatible with most commonly available pen devices in India, Fineglide® raises the bar for patient comfort and thereby, drug compliance.

Making the announcement, Managing Director of Terumo India, Mr. Shishir Agarwal said, “Patient comfort and convenience are critical attributes that have significant impact on their adherence to therapy. We are delighted to introduce FineGlide® to patients and healthcare providers in India as it raises the bar for patient comfort.” It is estimated that close to 78 million patients in India are having Diabetes, of these about 12% patients require insulin daily to manage the disease and also there are other therapies wherein self-injection – pen devices require these needles which are used for drug delivery. Elaborating on the need further, Ashit Sikka, Senior Director: TPS -India & China said, “With a growing number of patients requiring sub-Q delivery of medication for diverse medical conditions on a regular basis, the need for self-injection is growing significantly, both in India and globally. It is therefore important that patients/ caregivers are empowered to manage drug administration accurately, yet conveniently. We believe that FineGlide™ provides patients with such a much-needed option.” FineGlide® is the first product from the Life Care Solutions division of Terumo Medical Care Solutions being launched in India. Designed as a 3-bevel super sharp needle with high-grade silicone surface, Fineglide™ is gentle and more comfortable for patients. It’s built with Thin Wall Technology to ensure greater flow rate and provides better penetration requiring lesser injection force when compared with other alternatives in the market. Compatible with most commonly available pen devices in India, Fineglide® is available in multiple sizes ranging from 4 mm to 12.7 mm length and 29-32 gauge thickness to suit varied applications.

As an offering of Terumo Corporation, FineGlide® brings along a 100-year legacy of trust and care. The needles are available in the Indian market bi-packed with some major pharmaceutical companies along with their products requiring self-administration with pen device. Now, FineGlide® will also be available as a standalone product in all major pharmacies across India. For more details about the productvisit: https://www.terumoindiaskilllab.com/products/fineglide.

About Terumo India Terumo India is a fast-growing medical devices company that serves to advance access to high-quality Cardiac & Vascular and other medical devices to patients and medical practitioners in India. Terumo India is part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan and over 28,000 associates worldwide. Established in 1921 and with its 100 years of history, Terumo’s starting point and unchanging corporate mission has been ‘Contributing to Society through Healthcare.’ Terumo India was established in 2013 with headquarters in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi and has since grown to touch over 100,000 lives, with an expanding field force & distribution network. For more information, visit terumoindia.com. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Terumo India introduces FineGlide® - Sterile Pen Needle for patients requiring insulin injections or other self-medications

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)