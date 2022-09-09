SUGAR Cosmetics launches #ShukarHainSUGARHain campaign featuring Powerhouses Ranveer Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia

SUGAR Cosmetics, one of India's leading omnichannel beauty companies and a cult favorite amongst Gen Z and Millennial consumers, today, launched the #ShukarHainSUGARHain television commercial featuring powerhouses Ranveer Singh & Tamannaah Bhatia, with a guest appearance from Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder, and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics.

Link to the TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNPEgRIEkBY The tongue-in-cheek #ShukarHainSUGARHain commercial highlights the brand's USP of transfer-proof lipsticks and is off to a stellar start with simultaneous launches on television, OOH, print, radio and cinema. This will be further amplified across various mainstream digital, social media channels, OTT & various retail touchpoints. The TV Commercial will be aired nationwide in 5 languages including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil & Telugu across 50+ prime electronic channels. The OOH campaign will go live pan-India with focus on key markets including metro cities and major Tier I & II cities. In addition, SUGAR Cosmetics will also amplify the television commercial through a network of OTT Platforms, YouTube ads and in-store visual merchandising across stores. The brand will also take the #ShukarHainSUGARHain campaign contests and gamified fun filters live on various social media platforms and will be seen engaging with 10,000+ influencers.

#ShukarHainSUGARHain campaign is a celebration of the many different situations and contexts that the brand's core audience finds themselves in and that SUGAR always has their back no matter what surprise comes their way. The campaign highlights Ranveer (playing Vihaan) taking Tamannaah (playing Arya) home to meet his family. Ranveer, who is nervous, gets a peck from his girlfriend just a moment before his family opens the door to meet them. Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics (playing Vihaan's sister) and the parents looking confused after seeing Ranveer's hand covering his cheek. Tamannaah pulls Ranveer's hand down and whispers, ''Oh please, SUGAR ki lipstick hai!' reinforcing that SUGAR lipsticks don't transfer and there is no lipstick mark on his cheek for him to worry about. The television commercial concludes with Ranveer and Vineeta exclaiming,''Shukar hai SUGAR hai!'' Excited about the commercial, Ranveer Singh added, ''Defying the conventional has been embedded in my DNA and I take pride in partnering with a brand that has employed over 2500 women and believes in empowering them. I have admired SUGAR's ability to build a tremendous fan-following over the years and am excited to be a part of this journey and help the brand achieve its mission of providing Indian women access to premium quality makeup products specially formulated for them.'' Speaking on this commercial collaboration, Tamannaah Bhatia said, ''SUGAR Cosmetics has been a cult favourite in my vanity since a long time – as the products have always delivered! I am excited to represent the brand and support their initiative of adding a little extra sweetness to Indian women's lives by providing them access to high-performance products specially formulated for their skin type at competitive prices.'' Commenting on the launch of the commercial, Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics said, ''Today, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for all bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped by society's norms. At SUGAR, we believe in making beauty fun, accessible and constantly aim at creating clutter-breaking personas. Both Tamannaah and Ranveer are a dynamic duo that have a meaningful connect with Gen Z and millennial audiences and resonate with our brand values. We're super excited to have them both on board for our #ShukarHainSUGARHain campaign, allowing our consumers high-quality and easy-to-apply makeup that last through all day!'' Followed by a $50 million Series D fundraise led by the Asia fund of L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm in June '22, the brand recently announced Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh as its newest investor this month. The partnership with Ranveer and Tamannaah aims to further cementing SUGAR's position as a fan favorite and create new pathways for customer acquisition, especially with the Gen Z and millennial audiences in India.

About SUGAR Cosmetics (www.sugarcosmetics.com): SUGAR Cosmetics, a cult-favourite amongst Gen Z and millennials, is one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands in India. With its clutter-breaking persona, signature low-poly packaging and chart-topping products, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. Crafted in state-of-the-art facilities across Germany, Italy, India, USA and Korea, the brand ships its best-selling products in Lips, Eyes, Face & Skin categories across the world. With a cruelty-free range that is high on style and higher on performance, the brand is obsessed with crafting products that are a perfect match for every Indian skin tone across seasons and around the calendar. Backed by the trust of marquee investors and the love of millions of makeup enthusiasts, SUGAR Cosmetics is rapidly scaling its physical presence with 45,000+ retail touchpoints across 550+ cities and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every makeup user in the country.

