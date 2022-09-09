Motorola Goes Live With Its Big Billion Day Offers Tomorrow - 10th September 2022 on Flipkart During Zero Hour - an Exclusive Live Commerce Event Starting 1PM, Giving Consumers a Chance to Buy Their Favourite Motorola Smartphones Before the Actual Sale Starts and Also Win Free Phones or Discount Vouchers!

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • In its first, Motorola brings disruptive offers across its smartphone range during the Zero Hour – a Live commerce event with Rajiv Makhni, Mallika Dua and Rohan. Joshi starting 1PM, 10th September revealing all its Big Billion Days sale offers on Flipkart even before the sale starts.

• The Zero Hour will offer the consumers a chance to grab their favorite devices at alluring prices, free phones and exclusive discount coupons.

• Consumers can register for the event here.​ Motorola brings the Big Billion Days extravaganza early for its consumers with Zero Hour – an exclusive Live Commerce event starting 1PM on Flipkart, where customers can avail free phones, exclusive vouchers and buy their favourite Motorola smartphones at disruptive prices even before the actual sale starts.

In its endeavor to always extend the best to its consumers, Motorola brings in exceptional offers on its smartphone range across its moto e, g, and motorola edge series lineup of smartphones during the sale, including bestsellers and recent launches. These devices come packed with enormous industry-first features, available at ground-breaking price points. Consumers can buy the devices at these disruptive price points even before the Big Billion Day sale, starting tomorrow! Register now for the Zero Hour at: https://www.flipkart.com/thebigbilliondays-2022-motorola-store?ocmpid=BrandAd_Motorola_Moto-Smartphones_Facebook_India-Buildup-PostBOost-Paid%3Fforce_app%3D1&fbclid=IwAR3XH3_nzG8ehRhYqWwOjKXBpVBwVdjdXNwCiTS06EOm_63nBGXTWIfEedQ Know more about the event at: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MotorolaIN/videos/623041512784895/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C Twitter: https://twitter.com/motorolaindia/status/1567796645919870977?t=R5S4MJLNsdU5O4gAo58clg&s=19 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CiPUZhyrd7g/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Motorola brings disruptive offers starting 10th September 2022 during Flipkart Zero Hour

