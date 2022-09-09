UNFPA-TechGig launch a nationwide hackathon - Crack the Code to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence - to create world free of violence

To further strengthen these efforts, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India - in association with India’s biggest technology community, TechGig - launched a Hackathon - Crack the Code to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence. National, 9th September 2022: Gender-based violence (GBV) is one of the most prevalent human rights violations in the world. It knows no social, economic or national boundaries. Worldwide, an estimated 1 in 3 have women experienced physical or sexual abuse in her lifetime. The most recent data from National Family Health Survey (NHFS-5) also reported that around 29.3% married Indian women between the ages of 18-49 years have faced domestic violence/ or sexual violence. The risk of and vulnerability to GBV increases on account of intersections of gender with sexual orientation, disability, caste, age. Similarly, GBV risks are known to increase during humanitarian crises such as public health emergencies, natural calamities and conflicts. Today, with the increased use and reliance on technology and digital spaces, we also see the emergence of newer forms of GBV where harm is perpetrated through online spaces. Clearly, GBV is all pervasive and addressing it in all its forms with a particular focus on those with increased vulnerabilities is no longer negotiable. Leading a life free from violence is a fundamental human right - and one that is critical to advance the realization of other human rights. The imperative action to address and end GBV is of utmost importance to the Government of India with a focus on establishing One Stop Centres (OSCs) across states for those who are in distress and survivors of violence to avail counseling, medico-legal support and support from police all under one roof. To further strengthen these efforts, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India - in association with India’s biggest technology community, TechGig - launched a Hackathon - Crack the Code to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence. This hackathon aims to address key problems, knowledge gaps and increase access to services for persons with disabilities experiencing GBV; facilitating anonymous, safe and timely access to those at risk of GBV in humanitarian situations; and mitigating technology facilitated GBV. The hackathon will crowdsource impactful and innovative ideas and turn them into prototypes for scaling up. The program has three phases: Phase 1 for relevant idea submissions, Phase 2 for selection and mentoring of ideas for prototyping and lastly, Phase 3 to announce the winners. “Effectively responding to Gender-Based Violence requires convergence of great minds, innovative thinking and multi-sectoral partnerships. UNFPA is excited to launch its first hackathon in India to invite solutions to address GBV. The aim is to discover and deploy effective prevention and response mechanisms for newer forms of GBV, as well as recognize and respond to heightened risks and vulnerabilities among marginalized groups, including during crises''said Andrea Wojnar, Resident Representative, UNFPA India This hackathon invites individuals, women-led teams, techpreneurs, civil societies, startups, research groups, and people with diverse lived experiences to submit ideas and solutions to make public spaces, workplaces, homes, and society equal, equitable and inclusive. “TechGig is proud to partner with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in their crucial mission to #EndGBVForAll. I urge everyone to participate in this hackathon and share your innovative solutions - big and small - to make our world free of violence,” said Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TechGig. Registrations are free and open for everyone at https://www.techgig.com/hackathon/crack-the-code-to-prevent-and-address-gbv.

About UNFPA India UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, is the lead UN agency for delivering a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe, and every young person's potential is fulfilled. Aligned with the post-2015 development agenda and the global framework of the Sustainable Development Goals, UNFPA expands the possibilities for women and young people to lead healthy and productive lives. About TechGig TechGig is a young and enthusiastic technology company, offering cutting-edge solutions to its clients using innovative technologies. We help our business partners realize their true talent and business potential using our specialized skill assessment, community engagement and recruitment solutions.

