Science News Roundup: U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Thursday it will vote this month on new rules to address the growing risks of orbital debris to space ambitions. Currently, the agency recommends operators of satellites in low-Earth orbit ensure spacecraft will re-enter Earth's atmosphere within 25 years following the completion of missions.

