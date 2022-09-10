U.S. agencies sign agreement on space mishap investigations

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration signed an agreement on Friday clarifying the roles of the respective agencies in investigating commercial space mishaps.

The NTSB will be the lead investigative agency for commercial space launch or reentry mishaps that result in a death or serious injury regardless of whether the person was on board the commercial space launch or reentry vehicle.

The NTSB will also take the lead if there is damage to property not associated with the commercial space launch or reentry activities or the launch site or from debris that could reasonably be expected to cause death or serious injury and the FAA will be the lead investigative agency for all other commercial space mishaps.

