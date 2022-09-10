Left Menu

U.S. agencies sign agreement on space mishap investigations

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2022 03:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 03:16 IST
U.S. agencies sign agreement on space mishap investigations
  • Country:
  • United States

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration signed an agreement on Friday clarifying the roles of the respective agencies in investigating commercial space mishaps.

The NTSB will be the lead investigative agency for commercial space launch or reentry mishaps that result in a death or serious injury regardless of whether the person was on board the commercial space launch or reentry vehicle.

The NTSB will also take the lead if there is damage to property not associated with the commercial space launch or reentry activities or the launch site or from debris that could reasonably be expected to cause death or serious injury and the FAA will be the lead investigative agency for all other commercial space mishaps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Athletics-Fraser-Pryce caps memorable Diamond League season with 100m crown and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Ath...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022