Left Menu

U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents

The NTSB will be the lead investigative agency in those fatal or injury incidents regardless of whether the person was on board the commercial space launch or reentry vehicle, according to an agreement the NTSB https://www.ntsb.gov/legal/gc/Documents/NTSB-FAA-Commercial-Space-MOU.pdf signed with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). "This agreement reflects our shared goal to ensure a safe, robust and vibrant U.S. commercial space industry," said Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 04:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 04:01 IST
U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents

With more private companies launching people into space, the U.S. government said Friday that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will take the lead in investigating future commercial space accidents where a person is killed or seriously injured. The NTSB will be the lead investigative agency in those fatal or injury incidents regardless of whether the person was on board the commercial space launch or reentry vehicle, according to an agreement the NTSB https://www.ntsb.gov/legal/gc/Documents/NTSB-FAA-Commercial-Space-MOU.pdf signed with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"This agreement reflects our shared goal to ensure a safe, robust and vibrant U.S. commercial space industry," said Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen. The NTSB will also take the lead if there is damage to property not associated with the commercial space launch or reentry activities or the launch site from debris that could reasonably be expected to cause death or serious injury.

The FAA will be the lead investigative agency for all other commercial space mishaps. The last agreement between the two agencies was signed 22 years ago, the NTSB said.

The NTSB is currently reviewing public comments on its November 2021 proposal codifying investigative procedures for commercial space accidents and incidents. Under the law, NTSB, an independent federal agency, investigates all fatal airplane crashes and other serious transportation accidents.

NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy told Reuters in an interview it was important to establish lines of command for an investigation before there is a major incident. "We have to be ready.... You don't want to wait until something tragic occurs," Homendy said. "If we are going by history, it's not a matter if, it's a matter of when."

Last month, bipartisan leaders on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee leaders introduced legislation to clarify the authority of the NTSB to investigate commercial space transportation accidents. The Federal Communications Commission this week proposed rules to address the growing challenge of orbital debris, noting "defunct satellites, discarded rocket cores, and other debris now fill the space environment creating challenges for future missions." As of 2021, there were more than 4,800 satellites in orbit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Athletics-Fraser-Pryce caps memorable Diamond League season with 100m crown and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Ath...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022