Left Menu

Google, Apple facing anti-competitive complaint in Mexico

Apple and Alphabet's Google are facing a probe over anti-competitive practices in Mexico after the country's former telecommunications chief filed a complaint, he said in a statement on Twitter on Friday.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-09-2022 05:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 05:19 IST
Google, Apple facing anti-competitive complaint in Mexico
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Apple and Alphabet's Google are facing a probe over anti-competitive practices in Mexico after the country's former telecommunications chief filed a complaint, he said in a statement on Twitter on Friday. The complaint was brought to Mexico's telecommunications regulator IFT yesterday by Mony de Swaan Addati, who once headed the former telecommunications federation that was later replaced by IFT.

His complaint accuses Apple and Google of "completely inhibit(ing) competition" by "taking advantage of their monopoly in app stores to tie use of their own payment processing systems for in-app purchases." In his online statement, de Swaan Addati said Google's Play store and Apple's store charge 15%-20% commission, forcing price inflation.

Google declined to comment. Apple and the IFT were not immediately available for comment. De Swaan Addati added that Mexico's competition regulator had declined his request to open an investigation into the companies, prompting him to take his case to the IFT.

"I have full confidence that (the IFT) will investigate and exercise its powers - in line with international best practices - so that these companies stop abusing their market power to the detriment of developers and consumers," he said. According to data firm Statista, over 30 million smartphones were forecast to be sold in Mexico last year.

Google's Android has the largest market share in Mexico with 77% penetration, according to the latest data from Statcounter. Apple is facing scrutiny elsewhere on the continent, with Brazilian regulators having banned the sale of iPhones without a charger earlier this week..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Athletics-Fraser-Pryce caps memorable Diamond League season with 100m crown and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022