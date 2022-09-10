Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Thursday it will vote this month on new rules to address the growing risks of orbital debris to space ambitions. Currently, the agency recommends operators of satellites in low-Earth orbit ensure spacecraft will re-enter Earth's atmosphere within 25 years following the completion of missions.

U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents

With more private companies launching people into space, the U.S. government said Friday that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will take the lead in investigating future commercial space accidents where a person is killed or seriously injured. The NTSB will be the lead investigative agency in those fatal or injury incidents regardless of whether the person was on board the commercial space launch or reentry vehicle, according to an agreement the NTSB https://www.ntsb.gov/legal/gc/Documents/NTSB-FAA-Commercial-Space-MOU.pdf signed with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

