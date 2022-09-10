Left Menu

Space accidents: NTSB, FAA agree on leading investigations

Two federal agencies agreed Friday which one will lead investigations of accidents in the nascent commercial space business that includes launching tourists far above the Earth.The National Transportation Safety Board will take the lead investigating accidents that involve death or serious injury or that create potentially deadly debris.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 10-09-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 12:21 IST
Space accidents: NTSB, FAA agree on leading investigations
  • Country:
  • United States

Two federal agencies agreed Friday which one will lead investigations of accidents in the nascent commercial space business that includes launching tourists far above the Earth.

The National Transportation Safety Board will take the lead investigating accidents that involve death or serious injury or that create potentially deadly debris. The Federal Aviation Administration will handle other investigations.

The NTSB is currently the primary investigator of crashes involving airplanes and other modes of transportation but has no authority to write regulations. The FAA is the chief safety regulator for the aviation industry.

The two agencies are frequently at odds, usually when the safety board believes its recommendations are being ignored by the FAA. The agreement announced at NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston is the first to be signed by the agencies' leaders in 22 years — before manned commercial space flights began. It also details how they will share information after an accident.

“This agreement is proof that the federal government can keep pace with the exciting advances taking place in the private sector while also prioritizing safety as we enter a new space age,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said in a statement.

Licensed space launches have increased in recent years, with operators including SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin. They have launched civilians into sub-orbital flights and put satellites into orbit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022