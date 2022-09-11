Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-09-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 20:03 IST
Redington India to retail iPhone 14, Apple watch series 8 across locations
Supply chain solutions provider Redington India is to offer the latest Apple Inc. products - the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus - in over 4,000 retail locations across the country, the company said on Sunday.

Redington has partnered with private sector HDFC Bank to offer various schemes to the new range of iPhones, the Chennai-based company said in a statement.

Besides retailing of the smartphones, Redington said it would also sell Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE in the over 2,800 retail outlets.

AirPods Pro, launched by the US-based technology giant, can be pre-booked and would be available from September 23. Customers are requested to visit www.indiaistore.com, the statement added. Apple globally unveiled the new range of iPhones and watches on September 7.

