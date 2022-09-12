Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EU set to ban products made using forced labour https://on.ft.com/3BeHQlY Disney boss rejects Dan Loeb's calls to spin off ESPN https://on.ft.com/3U3TTLe

France sends power alert to UK and Spain after trading error https://on.ft.com/3DfDBcg Overview

Brussels is set to ban products made using forced labour to increase tension in its trade relations with China in the light of allegations about forced labour in the Xinjiang province. Bob Chapek, chief executive of Walt Disney Co, has rejected calls by activist investor Daniel Loeb to spin off the ESPN sports television network, aiming to restore the business to its onetime status as a growth engine of the company.

France sent an emergency power alert to the UK and Spain this week, asking them to be ready to send as much electricity as possible as a huge trading error put French supplies at risk. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

