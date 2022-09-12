Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series rumoured to have unchanged screen stats

Left Menu

After it was earlier reported by Ice Universe that Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra design will remain basically the same, new leaks have emerged regarding the S23 line-up's screen size, resolution and dimensions.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 12-09-2022 09:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

After it was earlier reported by Ice Universe that Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra design will remain basically the same, new leaks have emerged regarding the S23 line-up's screen size, resolution and dimensions. According to GSM Arena, Ice Universe suggests that the display diagonal and resolution for all three models remain the same, while the height and width will grow by a few tenths of a millimetre.

There is no word on weight, but it should be mostly the same as on this year's S-series. For those hoping that the Galaxy S23 and S23+ displays will finally go back to QHD+ resolution, like the S20 generation, the leak suggests that it's unlikely. However, it is still speculated whether the company will switch to LTPO panels, reported The Verge. Apart from the design, Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly have a new 200MP camera, a bigger FP reader, and the same 5,000mAh battery capacity, though with a retuned 45W charger to fill it up faster, the 10x periscope will be the same. That's what the rumours claim with similar reports about the S23 and 23+ tele cameras.

One significant change for the Samsung S23 generation will be that it will exclusively use Snapdragon chipsets, analysts have been saying it for a while and Qualcomm itself strongly hinted at the change, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

