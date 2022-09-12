iMocha to showcase its skills intelligence platform and patented tools at the HR Technology Conference, Las Vegas

iMocha, the world's largest skills intelligence and assessment platform, will be participating in the HR Technology Conference & Exposition ®, Las Vegas, happening from September 13-16, 2022. iMocha will be showcasing its Skills Intelligence and Assessment platform at the show booth number 4934.

During the exposition, iMocha will exhibit its new patented technology, AI-LogicBox, an effective coding simulator and a pseudo-coding platform along with host of other unique skill assessment technologies (including Live Coding Interviews, AI-EnglishPro, AI-Enabled Proctoring).

More than 300+ global organizations, including 8 of Fortune 500 and other larger enterprises, trust iMocha's platform to hire new employees, identify skill gap, measure the effectiveness of learning programs, and build organizational skill meter to build future-ready tech teams.

''iMocha continues to make ground-breaking contributions to the HR technology architecture through its future-ready skills assessment platform. We are extremely happy to be present at the HR Technology Conference where the who's who of HR Technology leaders will discuss and share ideas around driving HR success through technology.'' said Sujit Karpe, Co-founder & CTO of iMocha.

''We see skill taxonomies and job role definitions change almost on a yearly basis, and enterprises are looking for ways to validate the skills of their workforce from hire to retire. Towards that, iMocha has built a scalable, feature-rich platform that accelerates time to hire, provides individual to organizational level skill reports, and enables both HR and hiring managers to make smarter talent decisions. At the event, along with our skill intelligence and assessment platform, we will be showcasing our newly patented pseudo coding platform, AI-LogicBox, which enables coding/tech skills assessment done intelligently, without making candidates code from scratch, providing the best possible candidate experience.'' said Prabakaran Murugaiah, Country Manager – US, iMocha.

About iMocha: iMocha is a skills intelligence and assessment platform that enables talent leaders to make smarter talent decisions. 300+ organizations use the platform across 70+ countries to acquire job-fit talent faster and to measure the ROI from their talent development and learning initiatives. It empowers talent teams with the largest skill library with 2500+ assessments, an asynchronous interview platform, AI-LogicBox (AI-based pseudo-coding simulator), AI-powered language analyzer, skill benchmarking, upskilling dashboard, talent analytics, proctoring, fraud detection, and custom assessment consulting, etc.

